LISA releases poetic “Dream” music video with Kentaro Sakaguchi - VIDEO

LISA has dropped the music video for her latest single, DREAM, starring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. Directed by Ojun Kwon, the project takes the form of a cinematic short film, shifting away from LISA’s usual high-energy pop towards a tender, contemplative ballad. The lyrics explore longing, reconnection, and the hazy space between reality and memory.

With a nostalgic color palette and fluid camerawork, the video tells an intimate story of love and reminiscence. LISA’s emotive vocals pair seamlessly with Sakaguchi’s understated performance, creating a layered depiction of connection and loss, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The visual moves between sunlit warmth and moody introspection, anchoring the song’s emotional depth in the chemistry between its two leads.

