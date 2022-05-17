Lithuanian President arrived in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 17, APA reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the high guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were waved.

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his wife Diana Nausėda were welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.





News.Az