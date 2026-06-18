Liverpool close deal for Osasuna winger Victor Munoz

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Osasuna winger Victor Munoz has completed a medical after Liverpool triggered his £34.5 million release clause, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

The move comes after Liverpool stepped in ahead of Newcastle United, who had also been pursuing the Spain international. Liverpool have once again beaten Newcastle to a major target, similar to their move for Hugo Ekitike last summer.

Munoz is expected to sign a six-year contract with Liverpool, and the club will pay the transfer fee in two instalments.

Liverpool have maintained a long-term interest in Munoz, which was reportedly accelerated by the arrival of new head coach Andoni Iraola, who is said to know the player well through his extensive knowledge of LaLiga.

Munoz, who is currently with Spain at the World Cup, completed his medical in the United States on Wednesday after Liverpool staff travelled there to carry out the examinations. The Spanish Football Federation granted permission for him to complete the transfer formalities.

The winger joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy at the age of 11 before later moving to Real Madrid’s youth system in 2023.

News.Az