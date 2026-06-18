Real Madrid confirm four-year deal for Ibrahima Konate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of defender Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool on a four-year deal at the end of his contract at Anfield, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Los Blancos and centre-back Konate “reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool in 2021 from RB Leipzig and went on to make 183 appearances, winning the Premier League in 2025 and the FA Cup in 2022, among other trophies.

The defender, who is currently at the World Cup with France, joins a Real Madrid side already strengthened this summer by the arrival of José Mourinho as head coach, as well as the signings of Spain left-back Marc Cucurella and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries as they continue to reshape their squad after going two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

The club has renewed centre-back Antonio Rüdiger’s contract until 2027, after Dani Carvajal and David Alaba left at the end of their contracts at the Santiago Bernabéu.

News.Az