Liverpool reject Bayern's approach for Luis Diaz

Liverpool have rejected a formal approach from Bayern Munich for their forward Luis Diaz.

Bayern director of sport Max Ebrel has been informed by Liverpool counterparts that the Premier League club have no intention of selling Diaz and that they do not wish to enter into discussions for the attacker, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Diaz was the subject of a similar approach from Barcelona earlier this summer which the Premier League champions also rebuffed.

Indeed, Liverpool are adamant that Diaz is not for sale at any price this summer – given his key contribution to the team since his arrival from Porto in 2022.

The Colombia international scored 22 goals for club and country last season as he emerged as an integral member of Arne Slot’s title-winning side.

Diaz has two years left to run on his existing contract at Anfield.

