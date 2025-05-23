Liverpool's hopes rise as Florian Wirtz eyes move away from Bundesliga
Liverpool’s hopes of signing Florian Wirtz have received a major boost, with the talented midfielder now open to leaving Germany.
Wirtz is a major Liverpool target this summer but as recently as earlier this week, they believed he wanted to stay in Germany - either by signing for Bayern Munich or remaining at Bayer Leverkusen for one more, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.
Liverpool have been waiting for confirmation from Wirtz that he wants to play in England before making a formal offer. The player's change of heart is being viewed as a significant boost to Liverpool's hopes of completing a club-record transfer.
Leverkusen value 22-year-old Wirtz at €150m (£126m) so he would cost Liverpool significantly more than the club record £75m they paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2017.
Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong looks like being the first through the door at Anfield this summer, after completing his medical with the club earlier this week.
But Arne Slot admits he also has to find a way of keeping happy fringe players who have barely featured as he has stuck to a core group of about 14 players.
"I've said many times already that we, as a club, are very happy with the players we've got," he said.
"Part of it is our decision but in some situations players that haven't played a lot are not looking forward to another season not playing a lot.
"So, there's always an ongoing process and we have to make sure that we are prepared if we can strengthen the squad.
"But it's difficult to strengthen this squad. There's a reason why we won the league - because we have so many great players.
"It's an ongoing process, what we are talking about. I think this club has shown so many times in the past that they will make the right decisions.
"And we made the right decision this season as well not to bring in a player at all - except for Federico Chiesa [for £10m] - and that worked out quite well."