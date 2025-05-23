Liverpool's hopes rise as Florian Wirtz eyes move away from Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong looks like being the first through the door at Anfield this summer, after completing his medical with the club earlier this week.

But Arne Slot admits he also has to find a way of keeping happy fringe players who have barely featured as he has stuck to a core group of about 14 players.

"I've said many times already that we, as a club, are very happy with the players we've got," he said.

"Part of it is our decision but in some situations players that haven't played a lot are not looking forward to another season not playing a lot.

"So, there's always an ongoing process and we have to make sure that we are prepared if we can strengthen the squad.

"But it's difficult to strengthen this squad. There's a reason why we won the league - because we have so many great players.

"It's an ongoing process, what we are talking about. I think this club has shown so many times in the past that they will make the right decisions.

"And we made the right decision this season as well not to bring in a player at all - except for Federico Chiesa [for £10m] - and that worked out quite well."