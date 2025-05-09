Liverpool's Salah wins FWA footballer of the year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the year.

This is the third time the Egyptian forward has won the award, tying with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry for the most. This comes after Salah helped Liverpool win the Premier League title, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport

Salah, 32, received more than 90% of the votes from the Football Writers' Association's 900 members with team-mate Virgil van Dijk coming second, followed by Alexander Isak in third and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice fourth.

The Liverpool forward has scored 28 goals in the Premier League this season and has contributed 18 assists in 35 games.

