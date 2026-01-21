Liverpool target Adam Wharton to boost midfield options

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool have identified English midfielder Adam Wharton as their primary target to strengthen the midfield ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder has drawn the attention of European scouts due to his mature performances and overall impact on the game, becoming one of the Premier League’s most sought-after talents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Merseyside club are seeking a playmaker capable of taking responsibility in the center of the pitch and providing clarity in the build-up of play. Crystal Palace are aware of the interest in Wharton and have valued the player at around €65 million, a figure that could rise with bonuses linked to performance and sporting achievements.

From a tactical standpoint, Wharton is considered an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style, expected to complement the club’s midfielders, including Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

His ability to break lines with precise passes and maintain defensive balance makes him a key element for the quick transition and high pressure that characterizes the team.

Despite interest from other big English clubs, Liverpool seems to have the advantage thanks to its long-term project and sporting ambition.

News.Az