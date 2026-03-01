Loud bangs heard over Dubai - Witnesses says
Source: Reuters
Several more loud bangs were heard in the dubai area for a second day on sunday witnesses said.
It comes after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on the neighbouring Gulf states in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Iran has said it would target U.S. bases in the region.
By Faig Mahmudov