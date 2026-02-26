Louis Vuitton celebrates 130 years of the Monogram with Zendaya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Louis Vuitton marks 130 years of its iconic Monogram with Chapter Two, a campaign celebrating how the symbol continues to live with a new generation. Since its creation in 1896, the Monogram has become more than a pattern, it’s emotional, cultural, and deeply personal, accompanying women across cities, careers, and identities.

The campaign highlights ambassadors Hoyeon, Liu Yifei, Catherine Deneuve, and Zendaya, each showing how the Monogram bags fit seamlessly into daily life, News.Az reports, citing The Vogue.

From Catherine Deneuve’s structured Alma, reflecting Art Deco elegance, to Hoyeon’s versatile Neverfull, designed for work, travel, and leisure, the collection combines functionality with beauty. Liu Yifei celebrates the practical yet elegant Noé, originally crafted to hold champagne bottles.

The Monogram has continually evolved through reinterpretations by artists and designers, remaining both timeless and current. Chapter Two underscores that true icons do more than endure, they adapt, carrying their legacy forward while staying unmistakably themselves.

News.Az