Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing in Baku
Photo: Social media

A Lufthansa flight traveling from Mumbai to Munich was forced to make an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, following a sudden health emergency involving a passenger onboard.

The captain of the Airbus A350 requested an emergency landing after the passenger’s condition deteriorated, News.Az reports, citing the airport's press service.

The aircraft landed safely at 06:47 local time.

Upon landing, the passenger received immediate first aid at the airport before being transferred to an emergency medical team for further care.

