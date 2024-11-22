Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Lufthansa flight traveling from Mumbai to Munich was forced to make an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, following a sudden health emergency involving a passenger onboard.

The captain of the Airbus A350 requested an emergency landing after the passenger’s condition deteriorated, News.Az reports, citing the airport's press service.The aircraft landed safely at 06:47 local time.Upon landing, the passenger received immediate first aid at the airport before being transferred to an emergency medical team for further care.

