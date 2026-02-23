Lufthansa keeps Mexico flights running despite cartel violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lufthansa said on Monday that it was continuing to operate flights to Mexico from Frankfurt and Munich, despite a surge in violence following a major military operation targeting a leading drug cartel figure.

The airline said its services were running as scheduled within hours of reports that Mexican security forces had killed Nemesio Oseguera, widely known as “El Mencho,” during a raid, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The operation triggered disruptions at several airports, including Guadalajara International Airport, where multiple flights were reportedly diverted or cancelled amid heightened security concerns.

Lufthansa said it was closely monitoring the situation and assessing developments in coordination with local authorities, while prioritising passenger and crew safety.

