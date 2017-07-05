Lukashenko urged to restore order in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE can count on Belarus as a security donor in the European region. The due statement came from the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko while speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Oxu.Az reports with reference to BelTA.

"You are aware of our possibilities. You can always count on us, especially as a security donor in European region," the head of state said. He noted that there are conflicts in such regions as Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria. "These are very important regions, which we need to put in order in European way. We have already discussed many problems of pan-European security and other issues that are on the agenda of the OSCE. The relevance of these issues has not disappeared. It is not just preserved, but is being strengthened," Alexander Lukashenko added.

In her turn, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Chairman Christine Muttonen expressed her consent with the position of the head of the Belarusian state regarding the role of the organization in the matter of ensuring peace and security.

"We, as parliamentarians, are taking an active stand, openly discussing problematic issues," she said. According to Christine Muttonen, it is also important to create platforms so that governments can continue their dialogue on topical issues on the agenda.

News.Az

