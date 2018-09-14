Macron discussed NK conflict with Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to the Armenian media that this is stated in the message of the press service of the head of the government of Armenia.

"The sides declared the importance of the exclusively peaceful solution of the problem within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group," the message says.

Pashinyan said that Armenia is committed to continuing negotiations to achieve a peaceful settlement.

News.Az

