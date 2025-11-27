Macron launches voluntary youth military service

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new voluntary youth military service set to begin by mid-2026, aimed at responding to “accelerating threats” globally. The program will target 18- and 19-year-olds, last 10 months, and provide a salary. Around 3,000 participants are expected in 2026, rising to 10,000 by 2030, with ambitions to reach 50,000 by 2036.

Macron emphasized that the scheme is voluntary, only on French soil, and does not return to full conscription, aligning France with other European countries like Germany and Denmark. After completing the program, participants can return to civilian life, join the reserves, or remain in active military service. France aims to increase its reservist pool to 100,000 by 2030, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement came amid controversy over remarks by Armed Forces Chief General Fabien Mandon, who spoke of potential losses against Russian aggression. Macron clarified that the youth program would not involve deployment to conflict zones.

News.Az