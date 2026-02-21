Macron praises US Supreme Court as check on power

Macron praises US Supreme Court as check on power

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump's trade tariffs highlights the importance of checks and balances in democracies.

Speaking at Paris’ annual agricultural salon, Macron emphasized that having independent institutions like a Supreme Court is "not bad" and ensures the rule of law, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He added, "It is good to have power and counterweights to power in democracies."

The court decision struck down tariffs Trump imposed under an economic emergency law, ruling them illegal. Macron noted that France would assess the impact of the new 10% global tariffs and adapt accordingly, aiming to continue exporting agricultural, luxury, fashion, and aeronautical products.

He stressed that a calm, measured approach and reciprocity are key, rather than being subject to unilateral decisions.

News.Az