Macron, Tshisekedi discuss eastern DR Congo crisis

The meeting at the Elysee Palace comes amid intensified fighting between Congolese government forces and the M23 rebel group in North Kivu province. The talks followed reports of the death of M23 military spokesperson Willy Ngoma in a drone strike near the mining town of Rubaya, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Macron reiterated France’s support for mediation efforts aimed at achieving a lasting political solution in the Great Lakes region. He emphasized the importance of a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, and respect for the Democratic Republic of Congo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Congolese presidency said the exchange reaffirmed France’s commitment to the country’s territorial integrity in what it described as a “troubling security context.”

Although an Angola-brokered ceasefire was declared effective Feb. 18, clashes reportedly intensified in parts of Masisi territory in North Kivu, displacing thousands of civilians.

Rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka accused government forces of launching a large-scale offensive using armed drones and heavy artillery, while Kinshasa and its allies have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 group, allegations Kigali denies.

The renewed diplomatic engagement highlights growing international concern over stability in eastern Congo as violence persists despite formal truce efforts.