Madison Keys pulls out of WTA finals with illness

Madison Keys has pulled out of her WTA Finals match against Elena Rybakina in Riyadh on Wednesday after being diagnosed with a viral illness. She will be replaced in the draw by Ekaterina Alexandrova, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Australian Open champion, who had already been eliminated from semi-final contention following losses to Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova, appeared visibly unwell after her match on Monday, choosing not to shake hands with her opponent to avoid spreading the virus.

“I’m really disappointed to not be feeling my best and ultimately having to withdraw from the tournament,” Keys said in a statement. “It’s a huge accomplishment to make it this far, and I’m proud of myself for having a great year. I hope to be back next year.”

Alexandrova, the second alternate in the tournament, steps in after Mirra Andreeva, the first alternate and a doubles competitor, declined to play due to fitness issues.

Wednesday’s lineup concludes round-robin play in the Serena Williams Group, with Rybakina facing Alexandrova, and Swiatek meeting Anisimova to decide the second semi-finalist.

