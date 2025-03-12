Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Kyrgyzstan’s Osh Oblast on Wednesday.

According to data of the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, the epicenter of the earthquake is located 2 km west of the village of Shark, 3 km north-east of the village of Kyzyl-Kyshtak, 3 km north of the village of Tashtak, 3 km north of Osh, 4 km north of Yuri, 5 km from the village of N. km to the north-west of the village of Kyrgyz-Chek, 7 km to the south-west of the village of Kashgar, 16 km south-west of the village of Kara-Suu, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

In the settlements of the Kyrgyz Republic, the intensity of the earthquake was: in the city of Osh - about 5 points, in the villages of Shark, Tashtak, Kyzyl-Kyshtak, Nariman, Kyrgyz-Chek - about 5 points, in the village of Kara-Suu - 4 points.

News.Az