Maharaj shines with seven as South Africa bowls out Pakistan for 333

Spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed seven wickets as South Africa dismissed Pakistan for 333 in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Pakistan resumed day two at 259-5, but Maharaj ran through the tail with figures of 7-102, marking his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Captain Shan Masood top-scored with 87.

South Africa reached 9-0 at lunch in their reply. Pakistan had briefly steadied the innings, reaching 316, when Maharaj trapped Salman Agha leg-before for 45, giving South Africa momentum. Agha had added 70 for the sixth wicket with Saud Shakeel, who reached his 10th half-century before Maharaj had him caught in the slips for 66, sparking a mini-collapse.

Maharaj also bowled Shaheen Shah Afridi for a duck, completing his first five-wicket haul against Pakistan. He wrapped up the innings by dismissing Sajid Khan (5) and Asif Afridi (4) as Pakistan lost their last five wickets for just 17 runs.

Pakistan is aiming to sweep the two-match series after winning the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs.

