Major accident in Nepal: 18 dead, dozens injured - VIDEO

At least 18 people have died and more than two dozen others were injured after a passenger bus traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu plunged into the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Dhading district early Monday.

The bus, carrying over 35 passengers, fell into the river near Gajuri along the Prithvi Highway, about 90 km west of Kathmandu, around 1:15–1:30 a.m. The crash site is located at Chinadhara, near Charaundi in ward 3 of Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Shishir Thapa, Chief of the District Traffic Police Office in Dhading, 17 bodies have been recovered so far. Bishnu Prasad Bhatta, spokesperson for the Armed Police Force, said 28 injured passengers were rescued and sent to various hospitals.

Rescue operations involved personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, and local residents. Authorities noted that the nighttime incident complicated recovery efforts.

Among the victims was a male passenger from New Zealand, while a Japanese and a Dutch woman were reported among the injured. Officials said the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, though overspeeding is suspected.

Further updates are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

