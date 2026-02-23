Oto Klempíř hospitalized after Prague car accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oto Klempíř, candidate for Czech Minister of Culture, was involved in a morning car accident in Prague and has been hospitalized as a precaution.

The crash occurred around 08:00 on Vítězné namesti, involving Klempíř’s official vehicle and another car. No immediate serious injuries were reported, but Klempíř experienced symptoms consistent with a head impact, according to Sport Minister Boris Šťastný, a party colleague, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A sanitka (ambulance) transported Klempíř to the Central Military Hospital (ÚVN). Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The Ministry of Culture will update the public on Klempíř’s health status and examination results.

News.Az