Major contract extension strengthens Expro’s position in Azerbaijan

Leading international oilfield services company, Expro, has strengthened the opening of its new purpose-built facilities in Baku, winning a four-year contract extension for BP’s Shah Deniz Stage 2 project, said a message posted on Expro’s website.

The contract extension will see Expro continue its provision of subsea landing string equipment and services to the project in the South Caspian Sea. In 2014, Expro secured a five-year contract for the project, providing its Landing String Assembly – High Pressure (ELSA-HP) 15k valves in conjunction with its EXPRESS electro hydraulic control systems. These are designed to ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability for the most challenging deepwater market conditions.

To support this major contract and expand its portfolio in the region, Expro has invested in a new purpose-built facility, which is opening today (November 15th). The $5million facility will house 30 employees, encompassing both office and workshop space over 8,500 m2. It will allow Expro to provide integrated subsea services to clients in the region, with the capacity to expand further core areas of the business.

Neil Sims, Expro’s Vice President for Europe CIS region, said:

“The investment in our new facilities allows us to grow our presence and deliver the highest quality of subsea services to major clients, including BP. It also allows us to broaden our portfolio offering, leveraging our leading global expertise in well testing and intervention services.”

“Our key stakeholders are critical to our success and I would like to thank our employees for their significant contribution to date, alongside our customers, suppliers and broader partners in Azerbaijan. We look forward to continuing our success and delivering an even stronger business for the future.”

