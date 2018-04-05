Major fire breaks out in Istanbul hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire broke out Thursday afternoon at the Taksim Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul's Gaziosmanpaşa district, prompting patients to be urgently e

A large crew of firefighters was dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze, which reportedly broke out on the hospital's roof, Daily Sabah. According to the fire crew, the fire was brought under control and no lives were lost.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Istanbul Governor Vasip Şahin said the fire was partially under control and no casualties have occurred so far.

Patients inside the hospital were being evacuated, Doğan News Agency (DHA) reported.

Images from the scene showed a plume of black smoke and flames engulfing the top floors of the hospital.

Buildings near the hospital were also evacuated against the possible risk of catching fire.

