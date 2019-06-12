Yandex metrika counter

Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, pregnant woman dies in hospital

  • Region
  • Share
Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, pregnant woman dies in hospital

One person has died and two others are injured after a major road accident Wednesday, in Kotayk Province of Armenia, News.am reports citing shamshyan.com.

At around 1pm, a car went of road on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, crashed into a concrete barrier, moved forward, hit a concrete fence, and partly ended up in the middle of the road.

As a result, the driver and his two passengers—one of them being a pregnant women—were taken to a hospital where, however, the pregnant woman died.

The people in the area and the rescuers who were dispatched were the first ones to come to the assistance of the injured.

A report is being prepared on this accident.

Those assembled at the scene were saying that the injured were the driver as well as his wife and mother.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      