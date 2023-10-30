Makhachkala Airport likely to reopen on October 31
Makhachkala airport is preliminary expected to open on Tuesday night, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"The NOTAM (alert to aircraft crews - TASS) has been amended due to the stability of the situation at Makhachkala airport (ICAO code: URML). The temporary shutdown of Makhachkala airport for accepting aircraft will be in effect until 02:59 Moscow time on October 31, 2023," the statement said.
The Agency noted that the airport will be authorized to open only after law enforcement agencies conduct a complete investigation of the airport terminal, airfield, and surrounding region.
It was reported earlier that Makhachkala airport would be closed until November 6 due. On the evening of October 29, several hundred people gathered at Makhachkala airport for a protest rally against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Dagestani government reported that the situation was under control and that security forces were on the scene.