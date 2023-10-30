Makhachkala Airport likely to reopen on October 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

Makhachkala airport is preliminary expected to open on Tuesday night, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The NOTAM (alert to aircraft crews - TASS) has been amended due to the stability of the situation at Makhachkala airport (ICAO code: URML). The temporary shutdown of Makhachkala airport for accepting aircraft will be in effect until 02:59 Moscow time on October 31, 2023," the statement said.

The Agency noted that the airport will be authorized to open only after law enforcement agencies conduct a complete investigation of the airport terminal, airfield, and surrounding region.

It was reported earlier that Makhachkala airport would be closed until November 6 due. On the evening of October 29, several hundred people gathered at Makhachkala airport for a protest rally against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Dagestani government reported that the situation was under control and that security forces were on the scene.

News.Az