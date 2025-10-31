Malala Yousafzai says her mom once pushed Prince Harry’s hand off her shoulder

Malala Yousafzai has revealed that her mother once stepped in to stop Prince Harry from putting his arm around her during a photo.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the 28-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate said Harry placed his hand “very respectfully” on her shoulder during a picture — but her mom immediately pushed it away, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Malala also recalled her parents reacting similarly when she posed with David Beckham at the 2013 Pride of Britain Awards, where she was honoured as Teenager of Courage at age 17. Her parents worried about criticism from conservative relatives — but Malala joked back: “Firstly, I am 17, and secondly, that’s David Beckham!”

Malala says her parents were strict growing up and even disapproved of her skinny jeans at university.

Shot by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls’ education, Malala has since become a global symbol for women’s rights and empowerment.

