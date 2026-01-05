Malaysian PM urges faster digitalization in govt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged all ministries and government departments to accelerate digitalization as part of ongoing bureaucratic reforms.

Speaking to cabinet members and civil servants, Anwar said online processes save time, improve service quality, and reduce red tape. He also highlighted the potential use of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to draft official correspondence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Prime Minister outlined additional reforms to protect public interests, including controlling development costs for affordable housing, addressing the cost of living for essential goods like eggs and chicken, and ensuring timely disbursement of direct cash aid.

News.Az