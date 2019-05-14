Mammadyarov: Armenia, Azerbaijan have to start substantive talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and Azerbaijan have to start substantive talks, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during the panel discussions as part of the 10th an

“We should not cheat ourselves that we do not know what we are talking about, what are the parameters, what are the principles. Everyone knows what’s going on, what’s the plan, not only on both sides, but also in the capitals of co-chairing countries. The only thing we desperately need is the political will,” he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

