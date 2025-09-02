Man City sign PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester City confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The transfer was reported to be around 35 million euros ($41 million).

The 26-year-old Italian goalkeeper has penned a five-year deal, which will see him stay at the Etihad Stadium through to the summer of 2030, the club said in a statement.

"Over the course of a hugely impressive career to date, the Italian has gone on to establish a reputation for being one of the finest goalkeepers operating in the European game. A tall, commanding and imposing presence standing at 6ft 5ins, Donnarumma arrives at the Etihad armed with a wealth of elite-level experience," the statement read.

He established his career with Italian giants AC Milan where, after progressing through their youth ranks and making his senior debut as a 16-year-old, he went on to make more than 250 appearances in total, helping Milan to lift the 2016 Italian Super Coppa.

Donnarumma then made the move across Europe to France in the summer of 2021 to further his career development, opting to join Paris Saint-Germain where he made an immediate and sustained impact.

Over the course of four seasons at the Parc des Princes, Donnarumma went on to help PSG claim a quartet of Ligue One crowns, two Coupe de France successes as well as a hat-trick of Trophee des Champions titles.

His stay in the French capital was then crowned in May of this year when he helped PSG claim a maiden UEFA Champions League title with Luis Enrique’s side beating Internazionale 5-0 in hugely impressive fashion.

