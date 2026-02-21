FA takes no action against Man Utd owner Ratcliffe

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Football Association (FA) announced Saturday that Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe will face no disciplinary action over his remarks saying Britain had been "colonised" by immigrants.

Ratcliffe, the billionaire founder of INEOS, had said in a February 11 interview that high migration and large numbers of people on benefits were harming the UK economy. "The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it?" he said. He later apologised for his choice of words but insisted the issue of immigration needed discussion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The FA said it issued Ratcliffe a reminder of his responsibilities when speaking to the media but would take no further action.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick declined to comment directly on the controversy, highlighting the club’s commitment to equality, diversity, and respect. The team currently sits fourth in the Premier League and faces Everton on Monday.

News.Az