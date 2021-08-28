Manchester United agree €20m deal for Cristiano Ronaldo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will make a stunning return to Old Trafford after both parties agreed on a fee with Juventus for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo is expected to sign a two-year deal subject to being granted a visa and passing a medical, with United having agreed to pay an initial €20m to the Italian club plus up to €3m in bonuses.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," the club's statement read.

Ronaldo has less than 12 months of his contract with Juventus that is worth an estimated €31m a season after tax and it is understood that City was reluctant to pay a fee for a player who will turn 37 in February having also never agreed on personal terms over a proposed two-year contract.

News.Az













News.Az