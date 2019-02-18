Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai now open

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mandarin Oriental’s newest resort makes its Middle Eastern debut with tantalizing New Wave of Luxury room package.

Hong Kong, 18 February 2019 – Mandarin Oriental is delighted to introduce the Group’s legendary hospitality to the Middle East with the opening of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Du-bai.

Located in the heart of Dubai, and a stone’s throw from the water’s edge, the resort is set to bring a new wave of chic design and luxury experiences to the shores of the city. Designed by acclaimed international designer Jeffrey Wilkes, the property features spacious and elegant guest rooms and suites, most with private balconies and terraces, offering pristine ocean views or the dynamic city skyline.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has six unrivalled restaurants and bars, all of which are noteworthy additions to Dubai’s dining scene. The two signature restaurants are Tasca by Portuguese celebrity chef José Avillez and Netsu, a Warayaki-style Japanese steakhouse by Australian-born chef Ross Shonhan.

As the closest beachfront resort to Dubai’s financial and business districts, the hotel boasts exceptional meeting and event facilities, providing a wonderful setting for weddings and so-cial celebrations. A 650-square-metre glass-walled ballroom features a beachfront terrace and is complemented by four elegantly appointed meeting spaces and an expansive private Bridal Room.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai takes wellness experiences to another level, with its focus on locally inspired experiences. All nine treatment rooms feature individual changing and bathroom facilities, and some have private terraces overlooking the ocean. This welcoming oasis offers exceptional heat and water experiences, and an unrivalled range of holistic rejuvenation and relaxation treatments.

There is also a state-of-the-art Fitness Centre and a Little Nomads kids’ club with a range of fun activities for younger Mandarin fans.

“We are delighted to introduce Mandarin Oriental’s renowned hospitality to the Middle East and look forward to welcoming guests to the luxurious resort environs of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai,” said General Manager, Werner Anzinger.

To celebrate the opening, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is offering an enticing New Wave of Luxury package, which includes a daily credit of up to AED 1,100 that can be spent throughout the resort.

For more information and reservations, visit www.mandarinoriental.com/dubai.

About Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Located in one of Dubai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, the resort’s elegant rooms and suites offer an abundance of space, combining contemporary décor with guest-centric technol-ogy and staggering views. Its restaurants and bars are equally enticing with six first-rate ven-ues including two signature restaurants. Combined with a state-of-the-art destination spa spread over 2,000 square metres, a fitness centre and a kids’ club, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is the most exciting new addition to the region’s luxury hotel scene. Its unrivalled loca-tion with easy access to both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Air-port means that Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is ideal for both business and leisure travel-lers. It also holds the status of being the closest beachfront resort to both Downtown Dubai and the financial and business districts.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and six residences in 22 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Me-dia section, at www.mandarinoriental.com. Further information is also available on our Social Media channels.

News.Az

News.Az