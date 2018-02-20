Mandatory state social insurance amnesty expected in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev offered to write off debts which have incurred as of January 1, 2006 and have not been paid up to April 1, 2018, as well as financial sanctions as of January 1, 2015 in the field of mandatory state social insurance.

APA reports that President Ilham Aliyev has submitted draft law on ‘Regulation of debts in the field of mandatory state social insurance’ to the parliament.

According to the draft law, the insurers’ debts which have incurred as of January 1, 2006 and have not been paid up to April 1, 2018 will be written off.

At the same time, insurers’ debts on financial sanctions for violation of mandatory state social insurance rules which have incurred as of January 1, 2006 and have not been paid up to April 1, 2018 will be written off.

Rest of debts which have not been paid as of April 1, 2018 in spite of court decision will also be written off.

News.Az

