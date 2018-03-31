March dedicated to 100th anniversary of genocide of Azerbaijanis held in Guba

+ ↺ − 16 px

A march dedicated to 100th anniversary of genocide of Azerbaijanis has been held in Guba.

A march dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the genocide of Azerbaijanis committed by the Armenian Dashnaks together with Bolsheviks, was held today at the genocide cemetery in Guba under the mottos “We did not forget the March 31 genocide!”, “The world community should give political and legal assessment to Armenian terrorism!” and “No to terrorism!”, APA’s northern bureau reports.

Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfaz Garayev, MPs, academics, religious figures, public figures from Guba and surrounding districts, representatives of various organizations from Baku and other regions joined the march.

A republican scientific conference on the topic “Lessons of genocides” is also expected to be held at the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex.

Reconstruction work was carried out at the historic cemetery, where the bodies rest of those who were brutally massacred by Armenian aggressors and inhumanly mass buried. The human bones belonging to other nationalities, along with the Azerbaijanis, were buried in accordance with national and religious traditions. The graves have been covered.

The mass burial site in Guba was unearthed on April 1, 2007 during the excavation work on the territory, and then scientists of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences conducted researches there. The researches revealed that there are remains of the victims of the genocide committed by Armenians in 1918.

Guba Genocide Memorial Complex was established with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and opened on September 18, 2013. The complex contains images of different parts of Guba in the early 20th century, photos of construction works carried out here and the lifestyle of the locals. It is possible to get information in several languages from a special map on touch screen monitors about the genocide committed by Armenians in different regions in the past century.

News.Az

News.Az