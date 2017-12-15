Martyred Azerbaijani serviceman buried in Shabran district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Fizuli Salahov, who was killed as a result of the ceasefire violation by the Armenian army, was buried in Gandob village of Shabran district on Dec.15, APA’s northern bureau reported.

Representatives of the Defense Ministry, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Shabran District Executive Power, local law-enforcement agencies, soldiers and officers of military unit where the deceased served, and locals participated in the funerals.

A salute was performed in honor of the martyr.

Salahov began to serve in the Armed Forces in 2003. He was married, had two sons.

News.Az

News.Az