Martyred serviceman Adil Tatarov posthumously awarded with medal “For Bravery”

Deputy Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev presented the medal to the martyred soldier’s father Ali Tatarov.

Serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army soldier Adil Tatarov who was killed during the fulfillment of the combat mission to suppress another provocation of the enemy on the Nakhchivan section of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, was posthumously awarded with medal “For Bravery”, Defence.az reports.

The medal was presented to the family.

The deceased was buried in the graveyard in his birthplace Girag Kasaman village of Aghstafa district on May 21.

