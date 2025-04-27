Masoud Pezeshkian: We do not have a sense of alienation in relations with Azerbaijan

We do not have a sense of alienation in our relations with Azerbaijan. I hope that this will be reflected in my meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian stated this in an interview with AzTV, speaking about his visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az informs.

"I am very glad that I am going to visit Azerbaijan. Because we do not consider Azerbaijan a foreign country and do not feel like strangers there.

In the past, we had a common history, but today we are divided by a border. As peoples of two countries, we have always shared both sorrow and joy.

In the past we were very close brothers. And it will be the same in the future," Pezeschkian emphasized.

