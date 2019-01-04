Mass food poisoning occurres in one of the units of the Armenian army

Mass food poisoning occured in one of the units of the Armenian army located in the occupied territories of the Agdam region of Azerbaijan.

AzerTag reports with reference to Armenian media that 54 servicemen, poisoned as a result of poor quality of food, appealed to the military unit's medical center. When conducting an inspection by the military police, it became clear that the shelf-life of several products from the food store had expired long ago.

Although the military commander is trying to conceal the incident, a fact-based investigation is underway on the basis of the complaints of soldiers' parents. A criminal case has been launched for the detention and punishment of those guilty of outdated food in the dining room.

