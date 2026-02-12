Massive Apple blocks in Russia - Reason

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some users in Russia have reportedly faced Apple account restrictions, which may occur when a person’s personal data matches entries on U.S. or EU sanctions lists.

As a result, purchases, subscriptions, and payments linked to the Apple ID may stop functioning, and restoring access requires identity verification, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

At the same time, officials say there is no confirmation of a widespread pattern, noting that the situation still requires additional verification.

