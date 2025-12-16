Yandex metrika counter

Massive Apple leak unveils 30+ upcoming products

Image credit: Future

MacRumors reports that a list of unreleased device codenames was discovered in a prototype build of iOS 26, which was accidentally sold to a customer.

This list includes the return of a lot of fan favorites — including the AirTag 2 and HomePod mini 2 — alongside some that seem to confirm some additional rumors we’ve been hearing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

These include Apple’s new smart glasses, a budget MacBook with A18 Pro and more. 


honor Patriotic War martyrs

