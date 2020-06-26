Massive explosion reported east of Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion took place at an Iranian gas storage facility in an area that houses a sensitive military site near the capital Tehran, a defense ministry spokesman told state TV on Friday.

The explosion took place in the “public area” of Parchin, said the spokesman, Davoud Abdi, as opposed to the military site, where Western security services believe Tehran carried out tests relevant to nuclear bomb detonations more than a decade ago. Iran has denied this.



Abdi said the fire was brought under control and there were no casualties. He did not give any information about the cause of the blast, Reuters reported.



Videos and pictures posted on social media that were picked up by local news outlets showed an explosion with a bright orange flash, followed by a large plume of smoke.

News.Az

News.Az