Matrix actor Martin Grelis dies aged 57
Martin Grelis, the beloved star of The Matrix, has died at the age of 57.
His death was confirmed by his talent agent, Sophie Jermyn Management, who said: "Vale Martin. We're so saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved client, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"Martin was a bright spark who lit up every room he was in - a talented actor, a kind person and a wonderful soul.
"Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time. Gone far too soon xx."
Martin played the role of the helicopter pilot in The Matrix, namely the scene when Hugo Weaving's Agent Smith replaces him.
The actor is also known for roles in the film Iron Sky, the TV movie Schapelle, and the TV series Rake.
His final appearance was reportedly earlier this year in the TV series Alpha King.