Max Verstappen wins 10 races in a row, breaks F1 record

Max Verstappen claimed his 10th consecutive Formula One grand prix title on Sunday, breaking a tie with Germany's Sebastian Vettel for the most in history, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Dutch driver won the 53-lap race at Autodromo Nazionale Monza ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and third-place Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.

The 25-year-old Verstappen matched Vettel's 2013 record of nine straight wins last weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

In May, F1 canceled the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the season's sixth race, due to flooding in northern Italy.

F1's next round in the 2023 season will be held in Singapore on Sept. 17.





