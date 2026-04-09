Max Verstappen’s key engineer Lambiase to leave Red Bull in 2027

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Max Verstappen faces major news as long-time engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is set to leave Red Bull at the end of 2027 to join McLaren, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

McLaren has secured Lambiase—who also serves as head of racing—over rivals Aston Martin and Williams. Sources said that Lambiase has agreed to a multi-million-pound deal with the Woking-based team.

The move may signal upcoming changes in McLaren’s leadership, as team principal Andrea Stella is reportedly linked with a potential return to Ferrari. Lambiase’s recruitment is part of McLaren’s recent strategy of poaching senior Red Bull personnel. Notably, Rob Marshall joined as chief designer, and Will Courtenay is now sporting director.

For Verstappen, Lambiase’s departure marks the loss of a pivotal figure. The engineer has worked closely with the Dutch driver since May 2016, when Verstappen was promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, a partnership that has yielded four Formula 1 titles.

This is another significant exit for Red Bull, following last year’s departures of Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and Jonathan Wheatley to Audi. Additionally, top advisor Helmut Marko left at the end of last year, and former team principal Christian Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies in July.

News.Az