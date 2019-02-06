Maxim Oreshkin to visit Baku on 8 February to discuss prospects of Azerbaijani-Russian economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation led by Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin of Russia will arrive in Baku on 8 February, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan informs that during the visit the delegation will get acquainted with the reconstruction works at border checkpoint Yarag-Gazmalar, as well as to visit border checkpoint Samur and get acquainted with construction of the road across the Samur River.

"On 9 February the possibilities of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia will be discussed in the Hajigabul Industrial Town," abc.az reports citing the Ministry.

News.Az

