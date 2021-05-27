May 28 proclaimed as Azerbaijani Republic Day in Chicago

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mayor of the city of Chicago of the US State of Illinois Lori Lightfoot has signed a proclamation to declare May 28, 2021 as Azerbaijani Republic Day in the city.

The proclamation reads:

“Whereas, since its establishment, the City of Chicago has always been home to vibrant communities of diverse people hailing from all over the world boasting distinct cultural heritages and

Whereas, Chicago is home to a ground and vibrant Azerbaijani American community that has bolstered the city in the realms of art, and music, business and finance, law and government, education and social service, and science and medicine; and

Whereas, the Azerbaijan Center of Midwest America (ACMA) has worked to promote cross-cultural understanding between Chicago and Azerbaijan; and

Whereas, the Azerbaijani American residents of Chicago have long stood among fellow Chicagoans as advocates and activists that work to fortify our historic neighborhoods while working toward a better city and society for all; and

Whereas, on May 28, 2021, Azerbaijani Americans will celebrate Azerbaijani Republic Day in commemoration of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918;

Now, therefore, I, Lori E. Lightfoot, Mayor of the City of Chicago, do hereby proclaim May 28, 2021 to be Azerbaijani Republic Day in Chicago and encourage all residents to join in celebrating the many contributions of Azerbaijani Americans”.

News.Az