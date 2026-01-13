Mbappe misses Arbeloa's first Real Madrid training

+ ↺ − 16 px

Striker Kylian Mbappe was absent from training on Tuesday as Real Madrid’s new coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, conducted his first session following his appointment to replace Xabi Alonso, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Arbeloa, named coach on Monday, will lead his first match on Wednesday against Albacete in the Copa del Rey, a game in which French forward Mbappe is unlikely to play.

Mbappe recently returned from a knee sprain, appearing as a late substitute in Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona on Sunday. He is expected to continue his recovery ahead of next Tuesday’s Champions League clash against his former club, Monaco.

A Real Madrid source told AFP that Mbappe’s absence from training was “logical” given his knee issue.

Alonso, who managed Madrid for less than eight months, had acknowledged that playing the club’s top goalscorer against Barcelona in Saudi Arabia was a calculated risk.

Following his departure, Alonso posted on social media that he was leaving the club after doing his best.

“Things didn’t go as I would have liked,” wrote the Basque coach on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Coaching Real Madrid was an honour and a responsibility. I’m grateful to the club, the players, and above all the fans for their confidence and support.

“I leave respectfully, with gratitude, and the pride of having done the best I could.”

