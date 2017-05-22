McAllister talks MEPs who visited Karabakh without Azerbaijan’s permission

+ ↺ − 16 px

McAllister noted that the visit of European Parliament representatives to the Nagorno-Karabakh without Azerbaijan’s permission is their personal initiative.

European Parliament members, who visited the Nagorno-Karabakh without Azerbaijan’s permission, don’t act on behalf of the European Parliament, David McAllister, chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters in Baku May 22.

The visit wasn’t paid on behalf of the European Parliament, and they didn’t speak on behalf of this organization, said the official, recalling that the European Parliament didn’t recognize the referendum held in Nagorno-Karabakh on February 20.

He went on to say that freedom of speech is very important for the European Parliament: everyone can freely express independent opinion or take any steps.

From this point of view, the European Parliament can’t interfere in personal visits of these parliamentarians, added McAllister.

