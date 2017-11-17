Medal for heroism in April battles may be established in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani MP Sahib Aliyev has proposed to establish a medal for heroism shown in the April battles of 2016.

According to AzVision, he made the proposal at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament Nov. 17 during the discussion of amendments to the law “On Establishment of Orders and Medals of Azerbaijan.”

The MP noted that the servicemen who participated and showed heroism in the April battles have the right to wear the medal on their chest.

On the night of Apr. 2, 2016, all the frontier positions of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire from Armenian armed forces. As a result of artillery shelling of Azerbaijan’s settlements, located near the line of contact, six civilians were killed, including two children aged under 16, and 26 people were seriously injured.

During the four days of fighting, Azerbaijani Armed Forces liberated the heights near the Talish village, as well as the Seysulan settlement, which could pose a threat to the safety of the Goranboy district and Naftalan city.

Azerbaijan took over control of the Lele Tepe strategic height, located near the Fuzuli district, which allows controlling a large territory. Also, as a result of the April battles, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took under control the roads in the Aghdere-Madaghiz direction.

Thirty tanks, up to 15 artillery mounts and fortifications belonging to Armenia were destroyed, 320 Armenian soldiers were killed and more than 500 of the enemy’s servicemen were wounded during the battles.

The military operations were stopped on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Apr. 5 at 12:00 (GMT + 4) upon mutual agreement of the sides.

